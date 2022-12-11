NBA injury report, December 11: Updates for Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, more

We’ve got seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, starting with Suns-Pelicans in the late afternoon. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 11

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans



Devin Booker (hamstring) – questionable

Booker is considered day-to-day with this injury, which he might have picked up Friday against New Orleans. If they sit, Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet will both see more shots in this offense.

Brandon Ingram (toe) – OUT

Herbert Jones (ankle) – OUT

Trey Murphy continues to be a great value add with Ingram and Jones out.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons



Anthony Davis (back) – probable

LeBron James (ankle) – probable

Both players should be in for the Lakers.

Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks



De’Aaron Fox (foot) – questionable

Keegan Murray (thumb) – questionable

If Fox sits, Davion Mitchell is the automatic replacement play. If Murray sits, his minutes will be split between Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles.

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic



OG Anunoby (hip) – questionable

If Anunoby sits, Scottie Barnes should take on a bigger role in the offense. Gary Trent Jr. will also be more involved.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks



Okyeka Okongwu (foot) – questionable

De’Andre Hunter (hip) – questionable

Clint Capela would be the Lone big man for Atlanta if Okongwu sits. If Hunter sits, the Hawks will use AJ Griffin, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic in the wing rotation.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.