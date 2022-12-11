NBA injury report, December 11: Updates for Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, more
We’ve got seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, starting with Suns-Pelicans in the late afternoon. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 11
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Devin Booker (hamstring) – questionable
Booker is considered day-to-day with this injury, which he might have picked up Friday against New Orleans. If they sit, Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet will both see more shots in this offense.
Brandon Ingram (toe) – OUT
Herbert Jones (ankle) – OUT
Trey Murphy continues to be a great value add with Ingram and Jones out.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons
Anthony Davis (back) – probable
LeBron James (ankle) – probable
Both players should be in for the Lakers.
Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks
De’Aaron Fox (foot) – questionable
Keegan Murray (thumb) – questionable
If Fox sits, Davion Mitchell is the automatic replacement play. If Murray sits, his minutes will be split between Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles.
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic
OG Anunoby (hip) – questionable
If Anunoby sits, Scottie Barnes should take on a bigger role in the offense. Gary Trent Jr. will also be more involved.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks
Okyeka Okongwu (foot) – questionable
De’Andre Hunter (hip) – questionable
Clint Capela would be the Lone big man for Atlanta if Okongwu sits. If Hunter sits, the Hawks will use AJ Griffin, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic in the wing rotation.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.