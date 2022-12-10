NBA injury report, December 10: Updates for Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Jamal Murray, Donovan Mitchell, more

We’ve got eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with ABC’s primetime game between the Celtics and Warriors headlining the day. Here’s Saturday’s injury report in the NBA, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 10

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat



Devin Vassell (knee) – questionable

If Vassell sits, Keldon Johnson is the top Offensive option for San Antonio.

Jimmy Butler (knee) – probable

Tyler Herro (ankle) – probable

Max Strus (shoulder) – probable

Everyone should be in for the Heat here.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers



Ben Simmons (calf) – OUT

Kevin Durant (rest) – uncertain

TJ Warren (injury management) – OUT

With Simmons out and Durant uncertain, Kyrie Irving becomes the lead playmaker for Brooklyn. Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Royce O’Neale gain some value with Warren out.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards



Reggie Jackson (rest) – OUT

Norman Powell (groin) – OUT

Terance Mann (concussion) – questionable

John Wall is a solid play with Jackson out. If Mann comes back, Luke Kennard would lose some value in DFS lineups.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers



Donovan Mitchell (leg) – TBD

Mitchell sat out Friday’s game against the Kings, so we’ll see if he plays today. Caris LeVert would be in line to start if Mitchell is out.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors



Robert Williams (knee) – OUT

Williams is close to returning as he is now on the day-to-day report. Al Horford should remain Boston’s main center for now.

Stephen Curry (ankle) – expected to play

Draymond Green (hip) – expected to play

Andrew Wiggins (groin) – TBD

Curry and Green should be back. Expect big Jonathan Kuminga minutes if Wiggins is out again.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets



Mike Conley (knee) – TBD

We’ll see how hard the Jazz push Conley on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Jamal Murray (knee) – probable

Given Murray’s history with knee injuries, I expect the Nuggets to take the cautious approach here. If Murray is ruled out or limited, Bones Hyland should see significant minutes at point guard.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers



Josh Hart (ankle) – probable

If Hart were to get ruled out, Justise Winslow and Shaedon Sharpe would gain some value in DFS lineups.