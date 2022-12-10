NBA injury report, December 10: Updates for Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Jamal Murray, Donovan Mitchell, more
We’ve got eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with ABC’s primetime game between the Celtics and Warriors headlining the day. Here’s Saturday’s injury report in the NBA, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 10
San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat
Devin Vassell (knee) – questionable
If Vassell sits, Keldon Johnson is the top Offensive option for San Antonio.
Jimmy Butler (knee) – probable
Tyler Herro (ankle) – probable
Max Strus (shoulder) – probable
Everyone should be in for the Heat here.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers
Ben Simmons (calf) – OUT
Kevin Durant (rest) – uncertain
TJ Warren (injury management) – OUT
With Simmons out and Durant uncertain, Kyrie Irving becomes the lead playmaker for Brooklyn. Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Royce O’Neale gain some value with Warren out.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards
Reggie Jackson (rest) – OUT
Norman Powell (groin) – OUT
Terance Mann (concussion) – questionable
John Wall is a solid play with Jackson out. If Mann comes back, Luke Kennard would lose some value in DFS lineups.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell (leg) – TBD
Mitchell sat out Friday’s game against the Kings, so we’ll see if he plays today. Caris LeVert would be in line to start if Mitchell is out.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors
Robert Williams (knee) – OUT
Williams is close to returning as he is now on the day-to-day report. Al Horford should remain Boston’s main center for now.
Stephen Curry (ankle) – expected to play
Draymond Green (hip) – expected to play
Andrew Wiggins (groin) – TBD
Curry and Green should be back. Expect big Jonathan Kuminga minutes if Wiggins is out again.
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
Mike Conley (knee) – TBD
We’ll see how hard the Jazz push Conley on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Jamal Murray (knee) – probable
Given Murray’s history with knee injuries, I expect the Nuggets to take the cautious approach here. If Murray is ruled out or limited, Bones Hyland should see significant minutes at point guard.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Josh Hart (ankle) – probable
If Hart were to get ruled out, Justise Winslow and Shaedon Sharpe would gain some value in DFS lineups.