NBA Injury Report: Bradley Beal still out, Tyler Herro still questionable and more updates on Jerami Grant and Kristaps Porzingis

Former NBA All-Star Bradley Beal missed three straight games while he was under the league’s health and safety protocols. He has already been cleared to play, but the Washington Wizards will continue to sideline him as he ramps up his conditioning.

Beal contracted the virus before the Wizards took on the Memphis Grizzlies on November 6 and missed games against the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks. Washington’s back-to-back home stand might be the reason why the team has decided to let “Big Panda” return to game conditioning.

Per Wizards, Bradley Beal has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Won’t play Saturday against Utah (return to competition reconditioning). Per Wizards, Bradley Beal has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Won’t play Saturday against Utah (return to competition reconditioning).

The Wizards posted a big win over the Dallas Mavericks without Bradley Beal and another former NBA All-Star, Kristaps Porzingis. Without both stars, it was Kyle Kuzma who showed the way for the Wizards.

Beal is off to a better start than he did last season. He’s currently averaging 21.6 points on 51.7% shooting, including 32.5% from long range. Dallas played the second night of a back-to-back, which is why they looked lethargic.

The Washington Wizards will have no such advantage against the surprising Utah Jazz, who lead the Western Conference with a 10-3 record. Bradley Beal, one of the streakiest shooters in the NBA, will be sorely missed by the team.

Beal could likely return on November 16, when the Wizards square off against the OKC Thunder.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro, who was upgraded to questionable by the Miami Heat against the Charlotte Hornets, remains questionable. Herro didn’t play against the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain. He will be missing his third straight game if he will be sidelined in the rematch against the Hornets.

The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Winner has been inserted into the starting lineup by head Coach Erik Spoelstra and hasn’t missed a beat. “Boy Wonder” is second on the team in scoring with 19.6 points per game behind Jimmy Butler. He is hitting a career-high 46.8% from the field, including 37.5% from rainbow distance.

Tyler Herro (ankle) listed questionable for Saturday. Tyler Herro (ankle) listed questionable for Saturday.

Without Herro, Butler had to work doubly hard on the Offensive end to lead the Miami Heat to a thrilling overtime win. “Jimmy Buckets” labored for his 35 points and clearly missed Herro’s Threat from all over the floor to make his life easier.

Herro’s ability to run the pick-and-roll has opened a new dimension for Spoelstra’s offense. The Heat now have a legitimate outside shooting threat that forces defenses into awkward spots, particularly when the play involves Herro and Butler.

Jerami Grant: Left ankle sprain; Injured since October 26, 2022