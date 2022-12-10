NBA Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins out, Al Horford out and more updates on Jamal Murray and Jimmy Butler

Andrew Wiggins, an NBA All-Star starter last season for the Golden State Warriors, has been ruled out for a marquee matchup against the Boston Celtics. “Wiggs” is dealing with a right adductor strain.

Wiggins played last Sunday against the Houston Rockets, where he scored a season-high 36 points. He made eight three-point shots, which were tied for his career best.

Andrew Wiggins getting some work in on Friday after practice, seems to be moving around well. He will miss Saturday's highly anticipated NBA Finals rematch vs. the Celtics due to an adductor strain. They will be reevaluated on Monday. Steve Kerr doesn't expect him to be out long.

The Defending NBA Champs initially hoped that Wiggins would recover just in time to host the Celtics in a rematch of last year’s finals. Eventually, the medical staff ruled him out for at least two games, which will keep him in street clothes for the much-awaited battle.

The Warriors are fairly healthy as only Andrew Iguodala and Wiggins are on the injury report. Draymond Green and Steph Curry, who both missed the game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, are reportedly available tonight.

Wiggins served as Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s primary defender in the 2022 NBA Finals. His defense and rebounding, which stood out for the Warriors, will be missed tonight.

The Boston Celtics, the reigning NBA Eastern Conference champions, will also be shorthanded. They will not have Al Horford, who is under the league’s health and safety protocols.

Horford’s leadership, defense, rebounding and outside shooting will be badly missed. He is hitting 53.7% of his shots, including a career-high 46.6% from long-range. Horford is a big reason why the Celtics lead the NBA in three-point shooting percentage, which is just slightly ahead of the Warriors.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Tomorrow vs. Golden State: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

#NEBHInjuryReport for Tomorrow vs. Golden State: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee surgery) – OUT

“Big Al” has already been sidelined in the Celtics’ last two games and will miss his third consecutive contest. Celtics head Coach Joe Mazzulla has inserted Blake Griffin into the starting lineup without Horford and could do so tonight.

