NBA Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins out, Al Horford out and more updates on Jamal Murray and Jimmy Butler
Andrew Wiggins, an NBA All-Star starter last season for the Golden State Warriors, has been ruled out for a marquee matchup against the Boston Celtics. “Wiggs” is dealing with a right adductor strain.
Wiggins played last Sunday against the Houston Rockets, where he scored a season-high 36 points. He made eight three-point shots, which were tied for his career best.
The Defending NBA Champs initially hoped that Wiggins would recover just in time to host the Celtics in a rematch of last year’s finals. Eventually, the medical staff ruled him out for at least two games, which will keep him in street clothes for the much-awaited battle.
The Warriors are fairly healthy as only Andrew Iguodala and Wiggins are on the injury report. Draymond Green and Steph Curry, who both missed the game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, are reportedly available tonight.
Wiggins served as Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s primary defender in the 2022 NBA Finals. His defense and rebounding, which stood out for the Warriors, will be missed tonight.
The Boston Celtics, the reigning NBA Eastern Conference champions, will also be shorthanded. They will not have Al Horford, who is under the league’s health and safety protocols.
Horford’s leadership, defense, rebounding and outside shooting will be badly missed. He is hitting 53.7% of his shots, including a career-high 46.6% from long-range. Horford is a big reason why the Celtics lead the NBA in three-point shooting percentage, which is just slightly ahead of the Warriors.
“Big Al” has already been sidelined in the Celtics’ last two games and will miss his third consecutive contest. Celtics head Coach Joe Mazzulla has inserted Blake Griffin into the starting lineup without Horford and could do so tonight.
Jamal Murray: Left knee contusion; Injured since December 8, 2022
Murray’s game is starting to come around after missing last season with an ACL injury. Over his last seven games, he is averaging 21.1 points, 5.9 assists and 3.7 assists. He has given the Nuggets another elite playmaker and scorer besides back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
Unless something drastic happens, Murray should be available tonight for the Nuggets.
Jimmy Butler: Right knee injury management
Butler is averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals. He is still easily Miami’s best two-way player, particularly as he has career-best numbers in his shooting. “Jimmy Buckets” is hitting 51.4% of his shots, including 38.9% from deep.