NBA in Stephen A’s World to Debut October 26 on ESPN2 and ESPN+

ESPN, Omaha Productions Continue Vibrant Collaboration; Co-Executive Produced by ESPN, Stephen A. Smith and Peyton Manning

Debut Episode to Include Live Coverage from Red Carpet of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere

ESPN and Omaha Productions today announced a new NBA-focused alternate presentation – NBA in Stephen A’s World – will debut Wednesday, October 26, on ESPN2 and ESPN+. NBA in Stephen A’s World will feature popular ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith and will accompany select ESPN NBA games throughout the season.

NBA in Stephen A’s World will regularly feature high-profile guest appearances from the worlds of sports, entertainment and media. In addition, the presentations will include ESPN NBA commentators, live polls, social media interaction and viewer participation. The set designs will replicate Stephen A. Smith’s home living room setup. NBA in Stephen A’s World is co-executive produced by ESPN, Stephen A. Smith and Peyton Manning.

The October 26 debut Episode will include live coverage from the red carpet of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere. NBA in Stephen A’s World will originate from ESPN television Studios in New York, NY or Los Angeles, Calif.

Current NBA in Stephen A’s World schedule (all telecasts on ESPN2, ESPN+):

Date Time (ET) Game Traditional game telecast Wednesday, Oct. 26 7:30 p.m Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN, ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 2 10 p.m Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers ESPN, ESPN+ Fri, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN, ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 25 12 p.m Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks ESPN, ABC, ESPN+

*The game schedule is subject to change.

Stephen A. Smith is Entering his second season as an Analyst on ESPN and ABC’s NBA Countdown pregame show, which precedes marquee NBA games throughout the regular season and NBA Playoffs, including the NBA Finals. Smith is also a co-host of ESPN’s First Take.

Stephen A. Smith:

“Anytime I have an opportunity to engage in NBA talk makes me ecstatic. The fact that I’m able to co-produce it with Omaha Productions, along with ESPN, has me even more hyped. Whatever the games, whatever the time, whatever the date, I’ll be ready, especially since no one has seen me in this format before — literally like being in my living room, watching a game with friends and fans from all over. I just can’t wait. I wish this were starting today.”

Peyton Manning:

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Stephen A and ESPN to bring an alternative telecast to the NBA this season,” said Peyton Manning, founder of Omaha Productions. “There is no better person to launch this series with than Stephen. He has a deep love of the game, unmatched connections across the league, and a long list of friends he’s already lined up to bring on the show.”

David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production:

“This exciting, special presentation pairs two of our most vibrant entities – the NBA and Stephen A. Smith. It’s evident to anyone who watches and listens to Stephen A. that he is fully immersed in the NBA and the culture of the league. We’re proud to once again partner with Omaha Productions and we can’t wait for NBA fans to experience Stephen A. Smith in a way they’ve never seen before.”

NBA in Stephen A’s World will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

About Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions is an entertainment company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha focuses on developing content that champions hard work, encourages the pursuit of passion, and celebrates community. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN’s Emmy-award-winning “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” along with alternative telecasts for college football, golf, and the UFC. The company also serves as executive producer on “NFL Honors” and ESPN+’s PLACES franchise featuring series from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, PK Subban, Sue Bird, and John McEnroe. The company also has series at ABC, A+E Networks, NBCUniversal, and Netflix. The Omaha Audio Network provides daily sports talk in partnership with ESPN and Caesars Sportsbook.

