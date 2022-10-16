NBA in shock after Nate Robinson’s diagnosis revealed

Nate Robinson, an NBA icon and three-time dunk contest champion, has announced that he is in the midst of a four-year battle with kidney failure. (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

NBA icon Nate Robinson has revealed he has been battling kidney failure for the last four years, taking his diagnosis public for the first time in a bid to raise awareness.

Robinson, 38, revealed on Instagram that he has been privately battling renal kidney failure for several years, leaving the basketball world stunned and saddened.

Drafted 21st overall in 2005, Robinson defied his 175cm frame to electrify the NBA world, making a name for himself as a three-time slam dunk contest Champion across an 11-year career in the league.

The news prompted a wave of support from the basketball community, with Robinson admitting he’d ‘never been a leader on the court’ but hoped to be a beacon for good in the difficult times he is facing.

“I’m sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness and come together for a greater cause – our health,” Robinson wrote.

“I was never a vocal leader on the court. I preferred to lead by example, but now it’s time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with Kidney Disease.”

Robinson made a name for himself on the New York Knicks where he played five seasons, peaking in the 2008/09 season averaging 17 points and four assists.

He played for a total of 11 NBA teams, last appearing in two games for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016.

His announcement came on the same weekend Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo was revealed to have been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

NBA fans on social media were left gutted by the news.

Incredibly, Robinson was dealing with the diagnosis when he agreed to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match back in November 2020.

That fight ended in Robinson losing to Paul via a second round knockout.

NBA world in shock after Nate Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo news

The news about Robinson came as a double-blow for basketball fans, already reeling from the NBA’s announcement that Mutumbo was being treated for a brain tumor.

Regarded as one of the best Defenders in the league’s history, Mutombo has been a global Ambassador for the NBA for a number of years.

The 56-year-old – who hails from the Democratic Republic of Congo – is widely loved and respected across the world, and was one of the most iconic players of the 1990s and 2000s.

“Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,” the NBA statement said.

“He is receiving the best care possible from a Collaborative team of Specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the statement said.

“Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver sent a message of support, saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Dikembe, one of the world’s great humanitarians.”

Dikembe Mutombo is battling a brain tumor, the NBA has announced on behalf of the 56-year-old’s family. (Photo by Clicks Images/Getty Images)

The towering Congolese is an eight-time NBA All-Star, and ranks second all-time in the league for blocked shots (3,289), behind Nigeria’s Hakeem Olajuwon.

He was the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year four times.

Mutombo and Olajuwon were the first major basketball talents from Africa to make a name in the NBA, opening the door for others such as Luol Deng and Joel Embiid.

His signature move was a finger wag, which he used to let opponents know he wasn’t to be taken lightly.

Mutombo was drafted by the Nuggets in the first round in 1991, before heading to Atlanta and Philadelphia. They played in the NBA Finals twice, although both were losing efforts.

He wrapped up his pro career in 2009 after 18 seasons.

He started the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997 to improve the quality of life for people in his home country.

Before his time in the NBA, Mutombo was a standout for the Georgetown University Hoyas, only joining the basketball team as a sophomore and graduating with a linguistics degree. His son Ryan now plays at Georgetown.

