NBA: How can Washington extend win streak over Milwaukee?

The Washington Wizards are still on the road now having two back to back games facing the Milwaukee Bucks starting tonight. Washington is on a four-game win streak and hopes to keep it up over the Bucks who are third in the eastern conference. The game is scheduled for 8 pm ET on NBC Sports Washington.

Also to note both Bradley Beal and Taj Gibson are out tonight.

No seriously it is. It’s how the Wizards started off and how they’re starting to warm up now. Injuries and multiple lineups and rotations have plagued them throughout the season and it showed tremendously. Having Delon Wright and Rui Hachimura back in the fold has helped the team whether it’s defensively or on the Offensive end.

Having Hachimura back adds another Threat in scoring for the Wizards and they’ll need that facing the Bucks especially since Beal is out still. Hachimura, in his last five games, has averaged 17.6 points per game off the bench. Delon Wright’s return has boosted the defensive awareness for the team as he’s averaging 2.3 steals per game this season.

All of that has contributed to the current four-game winning streak for the Wizards.