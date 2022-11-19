NBA History Again: Luka Doncic Posts 50th Triple-Double in Dallas Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Denver Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks took on the Denver Nuggets for the first part of a two-game mini-series at the American Airlines Center on Friday night. In the first meeting, it was the Mavs who got on the board first, as they blew out the depleted Nuggets, 127-99.

Dallas was led by superstar Luka Doncic, who returned from a three-day rest and posted the 50th triple-double of his career with 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on 11-22 shooting from the field. Doncic became the second-fastest player in NBA history to reach 50 triple-doubles, beating Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson, who is now in third place, by one game. Oscar Robertson is the fastest to ever do it.

