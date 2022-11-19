NBA History Again: Luka Doncic Posts 50th Triple-Double in Dallas Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Denver Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks took on the Denver Nuggets for the first part of a two-game mini-series at the American Airlines Center on Friday night. In the first meeting, it was the Mavs who got on the board first, as they blew out the depleted Nuggets, 127-99.

Dallas was led by superstar Luka Doncic, who returned from a three-day rest and posted the 50th triple-double of his career with 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on 11-22 shooting from the field. Doncic became the second-fastest player in NBA history to reach 50 triple-doubles, beating Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson, who is now in third place, by one game. Oscar Robertson is the fastest to ever do it.

Due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Nuggets played without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. They were also without Aaron Gordon due to a non-Covid illness.

The Mavs built a 57-43 lead with 4:31 left in the second quarter after Doncic threw one of many no-look passes leading to an assist. This time, it was to a wide-open JaVale McGee in the rim, leading to a dunk.

Scroll to Continue

Given it has been a struggle for the Mavs to maintain double-figure leads in the second half of games, it was noteworthy that Dallas managed to sustain their advantage. A made step-back 3-pointer from Doncic extended Dallas’ lead to a game-high 20-point margin midway through the third period. The Mavs finished the frame holding a 105-83 lead.

The Mavs received strong supporting cast performances from Christian Wood and Spencer Dinwiddie leading the charge. Wood scored a season-high 28 points and hauled in eight boards while shooting 11-16 in 26 minutes off the bench. Dinwiddie put up 15 points on 5-6 shooting in 26 minutes as well.

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.