NBA Hires Paramount Plus Marketing Exec Tammy Henault as CMO

Marketing Veteran Tammy Henault is jumping from Paramount Global to the NBA.

The National Basketball Association announced that Henault has been named chief marketing officer. She replaces Kate Jhaveri, the former Twitch exec who left the NBA in August 2022 after three years at the league.

Henault is currently senior VP of consumer marketing, streaming, for Paramount+. She will join the league Nov. 21, reporting to NBA Deputy commissioner and COO Mark Tatum.

In the role, Henault will lead all global marketing efforts for the NBA and its affiliate leagues and “further the organization’s mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball,” the league said. She will also play a “leading role” in the launch of the NBA’s Next Gen platform, working with the product and content teams on the Redesigned NBA app and NBA ID, the league’s new global membership program for fans.

Henault joins the NBA from Paramount Global, where she managed a team of more than 150 employees responsible for brand, partnership and performance marketing as well as audience development, customer acquisition and retention.

In 2021, Henault led the marketing strategy for the global launch of Paramount+, the rebranded version of CBS All Access. During her eight years at the company, she also led marketing for more than 100 original and exclusive shows and movies, including “1883,” “Halo,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Good Fight,” as well as live sports programming and other original library content. Henault previously led the go-to-market strategy for CBS All Access.

Prior to Paramount, Henault served as the New York Times’ managing director of consumer marketing for digital products. She also held various direct-to-consumer and performance-marketing positions at Time Inc. for People, Time and InStyle magazines.

“Tammy is an award-winning marketing and media executive with terrific experience and a proven track record in audience acquisition, retention and engagement,” Tatum said in announcing her hire. “As the NBA continues to prioritize our direct-to-consumer offerings, we are excited for Tammy to join our team and help us forge meaningful connections with NBA fans around the world.”

Henault said in a statement, “The NBA is a global Powerhouse with an Incredible fanbase, and I am honored to bring my experience in growing audiences and engaging fans to the league. I am inspired by the league’s mission to build community through the game and look forward to working in partnership with internal and external stakeholders to continue to bring innovative marketing to NBA fans around the world.”

Henault holds an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She currently resides in Brooklyn.