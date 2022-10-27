NBA Hires CMO From Paramount as It Pushes Digital Products

The National Basketball Association named media executive Tammy Henault to be its chief marketing officer as it sharpens its focus on its direct-to-consumer platforms.

Ms. Henault, who starts in her new role Nov. 21, succeeds Kate Jhaveri, who departed in August.

Ms. Henault joins the NBA after eight years at Paramount Global,

where most recently she was senior vice president overseeing consumer marketing for the media company’s streaming platform, Paramount+, and led marketing strategy for its launch. She previously held marketing posts overseeing digital products at the New York Times C/o.

and Time Inc.

Newsletter Sign-up WSJ | CMO Today CMO Today delivers the most important news of the day for media and marketing professionals.

The NBA is naming a new CMO as it looks to further develop and market its own digital-media platforms, which are designed to let the league interact directly with basketball fans without intermediaries such as cable-television operators or social-media platforms.

The NBA last month added access to its League Pass subscription package of games and the NBA TV network to a new Flagship app, which also offers video content including original programming exclusive to the platform. It also added NBA ID, a free membership program, to its roster of direct-to-consumer Subscriptions products.

“As the NBA continues to prioritize our direct-to-consumer offerings, we are excited for Tammy to join our team and help us forge meaningful connections with NBA fans around the world,” said Mark Tatum, the NBA’s Deputy commissioner and chief operating officer. .

Paramount did not respond to questions regarding Ms. Henault’s successor.

Write to Katie Deighton at [email protected]