NBA having to navigate several scandals ahead of the new season

There’s been no shortage of talk surrounding the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook this NBA offseason, or even trades that saw Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert switch teams.

However, there have also been several negative headlines that have shifted the focus away from the court.

Miles Bridges and his domestic violence case

One of the first talking points came via Miles Bridges. The Charlotte Hornets star pleaded not guilty to three felony charges after it’s alleged he beat his girlfriend in front of their two children.

Mychelle Johnsonthe mother of Bridges‘ two young children, posted several photos on her social media of what appeared to be injuries and a medical report that read: “Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation, concussion; closed nasal bone fracture; rib contusion; multiple bruises; neck muscle strain.”

If convicted of all three charges, Bridges could face up to 12 years in prison

Robert Sarver and his racist comments

Another controversy involves Robert Sarver. The Phoenix Suns owner was accused of racism, sexism and sexual harassment, following a report published by ESPN in 2021.

On September 13, the NBA announced Sarver has been suspended for one year and fined 10 million dollars following their investigation into the matter.

After learning of the decision, Suns jersey sponsor, PayPal, threatened to cut their ties if Sarver remained as owner. In the end, Sarver decided to step aside and put both the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury up for sale.

“As a man of faith, I believe in Atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner’s one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love,” Sarver said in a statement.

“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible-that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”

Ime Udoka and his inappropriate relationship

The latest scandal to rock the NBA involves Ime Udoka. After a great season leading the Boston Celtics, the franchise looked poised to make another run at the title.

However, all that blew up when it was revealed that Udoka had a relationship with a female member of the Boston staff.

That relationship violates team policy, and as a result he has been suspended for the entire regular season.

However, the consequences could be much more serious. Ethan Strauss suggests that Udoka‘s professional career could be in serious jeopardy: “A friend of mine who is a league agent issued a verdict on Ime Udoka’s situation and his career.

“According to him, it’s over for good and he’s not the only one with that perspective. Several members of the NBA see the situation in the same light. While no one can fully predict the future, the current interpretation is that.”