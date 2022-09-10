NBA Hall of Famer Points Out the Only Thing Shaquille O’Neal Lacked to Surpass Michael Jordan or LeBron James: “If Shaq Had Kobe’s Seriousness..”

Shaquille O’Neal was known to be quite a mercurial character during his prime. His dominance on the court was awe-inspiring, but his fitness sometimes left much to be desired. His Habits left Coach Phil Jackson thinking that if Shaq was more serious about his discipline, then he could have been the best.

Nevertheless, Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominant players ever to set foot on a basketball court and it doesn’t diminish his achievements. Coach Del Harris thought the same thing. It is a very common sentiment shared among fans, former players, and coaches.

Harris said,If Shaq had Kobe’s seriousness, he could have been the best player ever.” Shaq’s former teammate, the late great Kobe Bryant was known to model himself along the lines of Michael Jordan. His work ethic was notable and he was as intense during practice as he was on the court.

It made him one of the greatest ever centers to play the game as well. The one-two punch of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal knocked many teams out during their time together. Del Harris himself has witnessed that growth. He was the Coach of the Lakers team from 1994 to 1999.

They oversaw the acquisitions of Shaq and Kobe in 1996. The big man was already gold dust for the purple and gold brigade. Although, nobody then knew just how good a certain number 13 pick would eventually be.

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s initial fracas started due to the former’s fitness issues

They became one of the best duos in the NBA ever. If Shaquille O’Neal would score 30 in a game, Kobe Bryant wouldn’t be far behind scoring 25-26 alongside. The Los Angeles Lakers won three back-to-back titles in this fashion from 2000 to 2002, cementing themselves among the Greatest to ever do it in the NBA.

But there were cracks shown publicly as well. Shaq’s fitness issues did not only affect the Coach but also Kobe himself. This started a battle of egos as Shaq did not start the 2001-02 season well.

Shaq and Kobe’s differences did not affect the team much at the time, but from 2003 onwards, it came to a boiling point, and the big man was eventually traded. Shaq left for the Miami Heat while Kobe stayed on and became the franchise player for the Los Angeles Lakers.

How many more titles do you think the Lakers would have won had Shaq stayed with the franchise alongside Kobe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.