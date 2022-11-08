NBA Hall of Famer Chris Mullin Buys Sutton Place Pad

One-third of Run TMC is returning to Midtown — but not to hit the court at Madison Square Garden.

NBA Hall of Famer Chris Mullin and his wife Elizabeth Mullin bought a one-bedroom co-op at 315 East 56th Street for $525,000, according to property records.

The one-bedroom apartment in the Sutton Place neighborhood spent 78 days on the market and comes with a dishwasher. A Streeteasy listing described the no-frills apartment as “perfect for investors” and noted rentals were allowed upon sale.

The Sponsor sale was a co-exclusive listing between Reuveni Real Estate and Coldwell Banker Warburg. Representatives for both firms declined a request for comment.

Mullin, a Brooklyn native, graduated from Bay Ridge’s Xaverian High School and played three years of college basketball at St. John’s University, winning Big East Player of the Year all three seasons.

He went on to be selected seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 1985 NBA draft. He rose to fame in the late 1980s, posting five straight All-Star seasons and becoming known as one-third of the high-scoring trio known as Run TMC, alongside Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway.

Mullin won two Olympic gold medals — one as a member of the 1984 Amateur team and the other with the 1992 “Dream Team” that included Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and Karl Malone, among other Hall of Famers.

After his playing career ended in 2001, Mullin worked as an executive for the Warriors and Advisor for the Sacramento Kings, before returning to St. John’s as head basketball Coach in 2015. While the team posted a losing record over his four-year tenure, they made their first NCAA appearance before his resignation in 2019.

He was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2011.