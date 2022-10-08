NBA GMs Predict Improvement for Pelicans Team

When the subject of NBA’s Most Improved Team came up, the Pelicans were at the forefront of the poll and came in 2nd behind the Los Angeles Clippers. With the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were the runaway favorite to be the most improved team at 41% of the voting. The Pelicans were in second place with 17% of the votes, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There is much optimism locally and nationally surrounding this team. Minus Zion Williamson last season, who was recovering from a foot injury, this team made the Playoffs and took the number 1 seed Phoenix Suns to 6 hard-fought games in the first round. Zion appears to be in the best shape of his career thanks to his trainer Jasper Bibbs and a conditioning regime that has him at peak performance. We all saw a glimpse of that Tuesday Night against the Chicago Bulls.

Zion returned to action after 500 days away from the court and looked phenomenal. He scored 13 points in 15 minutes and showed no ill effect of rust from his previous injury. Coach Green recently commented that Zion has looked dominant in the team’s scrimmages this offseason. Add to that an entire offseason with CJ McCollum, who was acquired before the deadline last year, and Brandon Ingram makes this a team to reckon with in the Western Conference. While expectation and recognition are nice, the Pelicans know they must put in the work on the court to prove their place in this league.

On Media Day, I asked Pelicans’ General Manager Trajan Langdon about the experience of last season being the motivation for the team this year. “(Coach) Willie talked about it last year about how important it was for these guys to make the Play-In and win it and taste that to use as motivation for this season……..It was incredibly important especially for our young guys to now want to take the next step and go further than before.”

Scroll to Continue

One thing is for sure, the Pelicans won’t be sneaking up on teams this season. With one of the best Big 3’s in the league and a group of young guys that are hungry and motivated, the Pelicans are expected to do great things this season. The GMs and the rest of the league know the Pelicans are built to be successful.

Read More Pelicans News: