NBA GMs Predict Improvement for Pelicans Team

When the subject of NBA’s Most Improved Team came up, the Pelicans were at the forefront of the poll and came in 2nd behind the Los Angeles Clippers. With the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were the runaway favorite to be the most improved team at 41% of the voting. The Pelicans were in second place with 17% of the votes, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There is much optimism locally and nationally surrounding this team. Minus Zion Williamson last season, who was recovering from a foot injury, this team made the Playoffs and took the number 1 seed Phoenix Suns to 6 hard-fought games in the first round. Zion appears to be in the best shape of his career thanks to his trainer Jasper Bibbs and a conditioning regime that has him at peak performance. We all saw a glimpse of that Tuesday Night against the Chicago Bulls.

