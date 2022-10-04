NBA GM’s Pick Phoenix Suns to Finish Third in West

The Phoenix Suns have accomplished quite a lot these last two years.

A Magical run to the NBA Finals followed by a record-setting regular season weren’t enough to bring home a coveted trophy, and with virtually the same core heading into this year, the Suns still have high hopes.

How high they will soar entirely depends on them, but a western conference that has seemingly only gotten tougher will truly test them in ways they haven’t been previously.

In an Anonymous survey of NBA general managers conducted by NBA.com, the Suns were picked to finish third in the west, trailing the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button