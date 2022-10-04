NBA GM’s Pick Phoenix Suns to Finish Third in West

The Phoenix Suns have accomplished quite a lot these last two years.

A Magical run to the NBA Finals followed by a record-setting regular season weren’t enough to bring home a coveted trophy, and with virtually the same core heading into this year, the Suns still have high hopes.

How high they will soar entirely depends on them, but a western conference that has seemingly only gotten tougher will truly test them in ways they haven’t been previously.

In an Anonymous survey of NBA general managers conducted by NBA.com, the Suns were picked to finish third in the west, trailing the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

The Suns received just 3% of votes to finish in first place, with Golden State/LA matching each other with 48% to take home the top spot.

Phoenix’s percentage points climbed to 21% to finish in second place while they led all teams with 41% of votes to finish in third, more than any other Squad in the conference.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook, subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsFN for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Mock Trade Sends Jae Crowder to Cleveland

Devin Booker Sends Message on IG

Suns May Sell for Record Amount, per Report

Phoenix’s Reality Check Bounces in Loss to 36ers

Suns Need to Look at Positives After Preseason Loss

Game Recap: Suns Fall to Adelaide 36ers

Jae Crowder Ranks as Top Player in Trade Rumor List

Suns Conclude Physical First Week of Camp