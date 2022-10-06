NBA GMs Give Clippers Kawhi Leonard Shockingly Low Ranking

The NBA GMs have conducted their annual surveys and as expected, some people are happy with the results while some aren’t. If you’re a Warriors or Clippers fan, then you’ll definitely appreciate most of what you see. However, there was one small category that will shock Clippers fans.

When ranking the best small forwards in the NBA, Leonard was actually ranked fifth. The rankings went as followed: Kevin Durant (45%), Jayson Tatum (24%), Luka Doncic (17%), LeBron James (10%), and Kawhi Leonard (3%). Kawhi Leonard in the 2022-23 NBA season feels somewhat similar to Steph Curry in the 2021-22 season. One where they spent so much of the season before being injured that analysts forgot just how good they are. It’s going to take a tremendous regular season and playoff run for critics to remember just how good Kawhi Leonard is.

