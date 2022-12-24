NBA GM Rips Phoenix Suns PF Jae Crowder for Sitting Out

The Phoenix Suns have yet to see Jae Crowder on the court this season.

That was planned, as a “mutual absence” was agreed upon while the team sought a trade partner for the power forward.

Crowder – who was reportedly shopped over the summer – was told his starting spot would be taken by Cam Johnson.

Things get fuzzy from there. Apparently the team told him he wouldn’t be playing significant minutes and Crowder didn’t like that. Yet he’s been fairly vocal on social media in terms of making his opinion heard.

That was again the case on Saturday.

Crowder’s tweet was likely in response to an Anonymous NBA GM that ripped him for sitting out:

“They just didn’t show up,” one Anonymous GM general manager told Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett.

“He said he’s not playing unless he gets a contract extension that he wants. I think a lot of teams are turned off by that in and of itself. Like, ‘What? You don’t want to play for one of the best teams in the NBA and PROVE that you’re worth it so you can get a contract next year?

“Like, you’re not that good, bro. What are you doing?’ It’s a weird dynamic. It’s one thing if Kevin Durant’s holding out because he’s not getting paid enough, but Jae Crowder? Seriously?”

Crowder, on the last year of his deal, could potentially provide a contending team with a three-and-D presence. He could also be used as a salary dump for a team looking to clear cap space in the future.

Phoenix has reportedly been engaged in three-team deals that involve Crowder and most recently rejected a trade from the Washington Wizards.

The Suns are currently 19-14 heading into their Christmas Day Matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

