NBA GM Rips Phoenix Suns PF Jae Crowder for Sitting Out

The Phoenix Suns have yet to see Jae Crowder on the court this season.

That was planned, as a “mutual absence” was agreed upon while the team sought a trade partner for the power forward.

Crowder – who was reportedly shopped over the summer – was told his starting spot would be taken by Cam Johnson.

Things get fuzzy from there. Apparently the team told him he wouldn’t be playing significant minutes and Crowder didn’t like that. Yet he’s been fairly vocal on social media in terms of making his opinion heard.

