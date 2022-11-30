NBA GM Reveals Why He’s Annoyed By Kobe Bryant Phrase

Kobe Bryant taking questions from the media.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers addresses the media during the post game news conference after scoring 60 points in his final NBA game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Warriors GM Bob Myers has had enough of NBA players and other athletes hijacking the phrase “Mamba Mentality” from the late Kobe Bryant.

Appearing on the “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, the two-time Executive of the Year said he thinks its disrespectful to the Hall of Famer because he was a true one-of-one.

