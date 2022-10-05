NBA GM makes notable Prediction about upcoming season

One NBA general manager made a notable prediction about the upcoming season.

There will obviously be debates about who will win the NBA championship. But there will also be a lot of talk about who finishes towards the bottom of the league. In fact, there is a belief that there will be a big reward for the team that gets the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Victor Wembanyama on Tuesday night played in an exhibition with his French team against the G League Ignite. The game marked Wembanyama’s debut in America, and it couldn’t have gone better. The 7-foot-3 18-year-old scored 37 points, blocked 5 shots, and showed great touch and range on his shooting.

Everyone said the same thing after watching Wembanyama play. Apparently NBA executives were all thinking the same thing too.

“It feels like last night will start a race to the bottom like we’ve never seen,” one NBA GM told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In other words, the movement to tank for Victor is on.

At a time when stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are aging into their 30s, many look at Wembanyama and see the future of the NBA. Teams are really hoping to land Wembanyama in hopes of turning around their franchise.