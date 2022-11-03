NBA GAMETHREAD: Sacramento Kings (2-4) @ Miami HEAT (3-5)

After the Miami Heat (3-5) avenged last week’s road loss to the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and will seek the same tonight when they host the Sacramento Kings at the FTX Arena.

Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven continue to be inactive but are now joined by Jimmy Butler (Left Hip; Tightness). Two-way player Jamal Cain will also not be active Tonight as he is with the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven: Out – Left Ankle; Impingement
  • Victor Oladipo: Out – Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Jamal Cain: Out – G League – Two-Way
  • Jimmy Butler: Out – Left Hip; Tightness

SACRAMENTO:

  • De’Aaron Fox: Out – Right Knee; Bone bruise

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 pm EST

Starting Lineups

Kings Position Heat
Davion Mitchell PG Kyle Lowry
Kevin Huerter SG Tyler Lord
Harrison Barnes SF Max Strus
Keegan Murray PF Caleb Martin
Domantas Sabonis C Bam Adebayo

