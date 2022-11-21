NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (7-9) @ Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (7-8) will be without several players once again including Jimmy Butler when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6) on Sunday night. However, Bam Adebayo will be making his return to the lineup, as both Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon were upgraded to available as well. Miami will have 10 players suited up.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning at 7:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out – Left Ankle; Surgery

Jimmy Butler: Out – Right Knee; Soreness

Victor Oladipo: Out – Left Knee; Tendinosis

Tyler Herro: Out – Left Ankle; Sprain

Gabe Vincent: Out – Left Knee; Effusion

Udonis Haslem: Out – Personal Reasons

CLEVELAND:

Kevin Love: Out – Right Thumb; Fracture

Ricky Rubio: Out – Left Knee; ACL surgery

Dean Wade: Out – Right Knee; Soreness

Dylan Windler: Out- Right Ankle; Sprain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:00 pm EST

Heat

Caleb Martin

Nikola Jovic

Bam Adebayo

Max Strus

Kyle Lowry

Cavaliers