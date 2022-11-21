NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (7-9) @ Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (7-8) will be without several players once again including Jimmy Butler when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6) on Sunday night. However, Bam Adebayo will be making his return to the lineup, as both Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon were upgraded to available as well. Miami will have 10 players suited up.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning at 7:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven: Out – Left Ankle; Surgery
- Jimmy Butler: Out – Right Knee; Soreness
- Victor Oladipo: Out – Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Tyler Herro: Out – Left Ankle; Sprain
- Gabe Vincent: Out – Left Knee; Effusion
- Udonis Haslem: Out – Personal Reasons
CLEVELAND:
- Kevin Love: Out – Right Thumb; Fracture
- Ricky Rubio: Out – Left Knee; ACL surgery
- Dean Wade: Out – Right Knee; Soreness
- Dylan Windler: Out- Right Ankle; Sprain
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:00 pm EST
Heat
- Caleb Martin
- Nikola Jovic
- Bam Adebayo
- Max Strus
- Kyle Lowry
Cavaliers
- Lamar Stevens
- Evan Mobley
- Jarrett Allen
- Donovan Mitchell
- Darius Garland