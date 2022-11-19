NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (7-8) @ Washington Wizards (8-7)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (7-8) will be without several players including Jimmy Butler when they visit the Washington Wizards (8-7) on Wednesday night.=

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning at 7:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out – Left Ankle; Surgery

Jimmy Butler: Out – Right Knee; Soreness

Victor Oladipo: Out – Left Knee; Tendinosis

Tyler Herro: Out – Left Ankle; Sprain

Bam Adebayo: Out – Left Knee; Contusion

Udonis Haslem: Out – Personal Reasons

Duncan Robinson: Out – Right Hand; Sprain

WASHINGTON:

Jordan Goodwin: Out – Left Knee soreness

Delon Wright: Out – Right hamstring strain

Isaiah Todd: Out – G League – On Assignment

Jordan Schakel: Out – G League – Two-Way

Johnny Davis: Out – G League – On Assignment

Vernon Carey Jr.: Out – G League – On Assignment

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:00 pm EST