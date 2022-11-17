NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (7-7) @ Toronto Raptors (8-7)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (7-7) will be without two starters when they begin their four-game road trip with a visit against the Toronto Raptors (8-7) on Wednesday night.

Tyler Herro remains out for the Heat with a left ankle sprain, with Bam Adebayo joining him on the bench and will be day-to-day. Udonis Haslem is out for personal reasons, although Dewayne Dedmon will be available after being listed as questionable earlier.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out – Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement

Victor Oladipo: Out – Left Knee; Tendinosis

Tyler Herro: Out – Left Ankle; Sprain

Bam Adebayo: Out – Left Knee; Contusion

Udonis Haslem: Out – Personal Reasons

TORONTO:

Pascal Siakam: Out – Right Adductor; Strain

Precious Achuiwa: Out – Right Ankle; Sprain

Otto Porter Jr.: Out – Left Foot; Second toe; dislocation

Gary Trent Jr.: Out – Right Hip; Soreness

Fred VanVleet: Available

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 pm EST