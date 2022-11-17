NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (7-7) @ Toronto Raptors (8-7)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (7-7) will be without two starters when they begin their four-game road trip with a visit against the Toronto Raptors (8-7) on Wednesday night.
Tyler Herro remains out for the Heat with a left ankle sprain, with Bam Adebayo joining him on the bench and will be day-to-day. Udonis Haslem is out for personal reasons, although Dewayne Dedmon will be available after being listed as questionable earlier.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning at 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven: Out – Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement
- Victor Oladipo: Out – Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Tyler Herro: Out – Left Ankle; Sprain
- Bam Adebayo: Out – Left Knee; Contusion
- Udonis Haslem: Out – Personal Reasons
TORONTO:
- Pascal Siakam: Out – Right Adductor; Strain
- Precious Achuiwa: Out – Right Ankle; Sprain
- Otto Porter Jr.: Out – Left Foot; Second toe; dislocation
- Gary Trent Jr.: Out – Right Hip; Soreness
- Fred VanVleet: Available
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 pm EST
Starting Lineups
|Raptors
|Position
|Heat
|Raptors
|Position
|Heat
|Fred VanVleet
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|OG Anunoby
|SG
|Max Strus
|Scottie Barnes
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Thaddeus Young
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Christian Koloko
|C
|Dewayne Dedmon