NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (4-6) @ Portland Trail Blazers (6-3)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (4-6) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-3) at home Monday night after losing to the Indiana Pacers on the road.
Tyler Herro will sit out Tonight after spraining his ankle against the Pacers, while Damian Lillard Returns to action after suffering a right calf strain against the Heat earlier in the season.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports at 8:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven – Out – Left Ankle; Impingement
- Victor Oladipo: Out – Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Tyler Herro: Out – Left Ankle Sprain
- Udonis Haslem: Out – Personal Reasons
PORTLAND:
- Gary Payton II: Return to Competition Reconditioning
- Olivier Sarr: Out – Right Wrist; Sprain
- Trendon Watford: Injury/Illness – Right Hip; Flexor Strain
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, or NBA League Pass.
- Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 8:30 pm EST
Starting Lineups
|Trail Blazers
|Position
|Heat
|Damian Lillard
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Shaedon Sharpe
|SG
|Max Strus
|Josh Hart
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jeremy Grant
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Jusuf Nurkic
|C
|Bam Adebayo