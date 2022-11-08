NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (4-6) @ Portland Trail Blazers (6-3)

The Miami Heat (4-6) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-3) at home Monday night after losing to the Indiana Pacers on the road.

Tyler Herro will sit out Tonight after spraining his ankle against the Pacers, while Damian Lillard Returns to action after suffering a right calf strain against the Heat earlier in the season.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports at 8:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven – Out – Left Ankle; Impingement
  • Victor Oladipo: Out – Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Tyler Herro: Out – Left Ankle Sprain
  • Udonis Haslem: Out – Personal Reasons

PORTLAND:

  • Gary Payton II: Return to Competition Reconditioning
  • Olivier Sarr: Out – Right Wrist; Sprain
  • Trendon Watford: Injury/Illness – Right Hip; Flexor Strain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, or NBA League Pass.
  • Radio: Listen live on WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:30 pm EST

Starting Lineups

Trail Blazers Position Heat
Damian Lillard PG Kyle Lowry
Shaedon Sharpe SG Max Strus
Josh Hart SF Jimmy Butler
Jeremy Grant PF Caleb Martin
Jusuf Nurkic C Bam Adebayo

