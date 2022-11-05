NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (4-5) @ Indiana Pacers (3-5)

After the Miami Heat (4-5) are on a winning streak for the first time this NBA season, but they’ll have to emerge victorious on the road Tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Indiana Pacers (3-5).

Jimmy Butler and Rookie Nikola Jovic joined Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven on the inactive list. Two-way player Jamal Cain is active Tonight after a stint with the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Omer Yurtseven: Out – Left Ankle; Impingement
  • Victor Oladipo: Out – Left Knee; Tendinosis
  • Jimmy Butler: Out – Left Hip; Tightness
  • Nikola Jovic: Out – Nasal; Contusion
  • Bam Adebayo: Questionable – Right Knee; Contusion
  • Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable – Left Foot; Plantar fasciitis

INDIANA:

  • Aaron Nesmith: Questionable – Right foot soreness
  • Daniel Theis: Out – Right knee soreness

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, 107 The Fan, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:00 pm EST

Starting Lineups

Pacers Position Heat
Buddy Hield PG Kyle Lowry
Jalen Smith SG Tyler Lord
Tyrese Haliburton SF Max Strus
Chris Duarte PF Caleb Martin
Myles Turner C Bam Adebayo

