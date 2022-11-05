NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (4-5) @ Indiana Pacers (3-5)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
After the Miami Heat (4-5) are on a winning streak for the first time this NBA season, but they’ll have to emerge victorious on the road Tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Indiana Pacers (3-5).
Jimmy Butler and Rookie Nikola Jovic joined Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven on the inactive list. Two-way player Jamal Cain is active Tonight after a stint with the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning at 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven: Out – Left Ankle; Impingement
- Victor Oladipo: Out – Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Jimmy Butler: Out – Left Hip; Tightness
- Nikola Jovic: Out – Nasal; Contusion
- Bam Adebayo: Questionable – Right Knee; Contusion
- Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable – Left Foot; Plantar fasciitis
INDIANA:
- Aaron Nesmith: Questionable – Right foot soreness
- Daniel Theis: Out – Right knee soreness
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, 107 The Fan, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:00 pm EST
Starting Lineups
|Pacers
|Position
|Heat
|Buddy Hield
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Jalen Smith
|SG
|Tyler Lord
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SF
|Max Strus
|Chris Duarte
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Myles Turner
|C
|Bam Adebayo