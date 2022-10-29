NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (2-4) @ Sacramento Kings (0-4)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The struggling Miami Heat (2-4) look to put a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors in their previous game with a chance to get a road win against the 0-4 Sacramento Kings on Saturday.
Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven are not with the team as they recover from injury while Dewayne Dedmon is questionable with a stomach ailment.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports at an early (and welcome) 6:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven: Injury/Illness – Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement
- Victor Oladipo: Injury/Illness – Not with team/Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable – Stomach; Non-Covid illness
SACRAMENTO:
- Kevin Huerter: Probable – Left Shoulder; Soreness
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 6:00 pm EST
Starting Lineups
|Kings
|Position
|Heat
|Kings
|Position
|Heat
|De’Aaron Fox
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Kevin Huerter
|SG
|Tyler Lord
|Keegan Murray
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Harrison Barnes
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Domantas Sabonis
|C
|Bam Adebayo