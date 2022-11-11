NBA GAMETHREAD: Charlotte Hornets (3-9) @ Miami HEAT (4-7)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (4-7) have back-to-back chances to pick up wins against the shorthanded and struggling Charlotte Hornets (3-9) at the (for now) FTX Arena starting Tonight at 7:30pm.

Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven continue to be inactive as they both recover from injury. Two-way player Jamal Cain will also not be active Tonight as he is with the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning at 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out – Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement

Victor Oladipo: Out – Left Knee; Tendinosis

Jamal Cain: Out – G League – Two-Way

CHARLOTTE:

LaMelo Ball: Out – Left Ankle; Sprain

Gordon Hayward: Out – Left Shoulder; Contusion

Cody Martin: Out – Left Quad; Soreness

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 pm EST