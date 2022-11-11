NBA GAMETHREAD: Charlotte Hornets (3-9) @ Miami HEAT (4-7)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (4-7) have back-to-back chances to pick up wins against the shorthanded and struggling Charlotte Hornets (3-9) at the (for now) FTX Arena starting Tonight at 7:30pm.
Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven continue to be inactive as they both recover from injury. Two-way player Jamal Cain will also not be active Tonight as he is with the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning at 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Omer Yurtseven: Out – Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement
- Victor Oladipo: Out – Left Knee; Tendinosis
- Jamal Cain: Out – G League – Two-Way
CHARLOTTE:
- LaMelo Ball: Out – Left Ankle; Sprain
- Gordon Hayward: Out – Left Shoulder; Contusion
- Cody Martin: Out – Left Quad; Soreness
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 pm EST
Starting Lineups
|Hornets
|Position
|Heat
|Hornets
|Position
|Heat
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Terry Rozier
|SG
|Tyler Lord
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|PJ Washington
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Mason Plumlee
|C
|Bam Adebayo