NBA GAMETHREAD: Charlotte Hornets (3-10) @ Miami HEAT (5-7)

The Miami Heat (5-7) look to pick up a second win in as many games against the Charlotte Hornets (3-10) at home Saturday night. The game appears to also represent the final event to occur at the “FTX Arena” with an as-yet-announced new name replacing the now-bankrupt crypto currency firm that collapsed in Bankruptcy earlier this week.

Tyler Herro remains out for the Heat with a left ankle sprain.

Hornets star Lamelo Ball is set to make his season debut after suffering an ankle sprain in the preseason.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning at 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Omer Yurtseven: Out – Not with team/Left Ankle; Impingement

Victor Oladipo: Out – Left Knee; Tendinosis

Tyler Herro: Out – Left Ankle; Sprain

Dru Smith: Out – G League – Two-Way

CHARLOTTE:

LaMelo Ball: Available – Left Ankle; Sprain

Gordon Hayward: Out – Left Shoulder; Contusion

Cody Martin: Out – Left Quad; Soreness

Bryce McGowans: Out – G League – Two-Way

Dennis Smith Jr. – Questionable – Left Ankle; Sprain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass.

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 pm EST