NBA G League Affiliate Players For 2022/23
Throughout the offseason and preseason, NBA teams are permitted to carry 20 players, but that total must be cut down to 15 (plus a pair of two-way players) in advance of opening night. However, up to four players waived by teams prior to the season can be designated as “affiliate players” and assigned to their G League squads.
As we explain in our Glossary entry on the subject, if a player’s NBA team has designated him as an affiliate player and he signs a G League contract, he is automatically assigned to that team’s NBAGL roster.
Of the G League’s 30 teams, 28 are directly affiliated with an NBA club. Only the Mexico City Capitanes and G League Ignite are unaffiliated, while only the Suns and Trail Blazers don’t control a G League team.
Here are the affiliate players for those 28 squads to start the 2022/23 season:
Austin Spurs
Birmingham Squadron (Pelicans)
Capital City Go-Go (Wizards)
Cleveland Charge (Cavaliers)
College Park Skyhawks (Hawks)
Delaware Blue Coats (Sixers)
Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Pacers)
Grand Rapids Gold (Nuggets)
Greensboro Swarm (Hornets)
Iowa Wolves
Lakeland Magic (Magic)
Long Island Nets
Maine Celtics
Memphis Hustle (Grizzlies)
Motor City Cruise (Pistons)
Oklahoma City Blue (Thunder)
Ontario Clippers (Clippers)
Raptors 905 (Raptors)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Rockets)
Salt Lake City Stars (Jazz)
Santa Cruz Warriors
Sioux Falls Skyforce (Heat)
South Bay Lakers (Lakers)
Stockton Kings (Kings)
Texas Legends (Mavericks)
Westchester Knicks (Knicks)
Windy City Bulls (Bulls)
Wisconsin Herd (Bucks)
In addition to these “affiliate players,” G League teams filled out their rosters with the following types of players:
- Returning rights: Players whose G League rights were already held by the team from a previous season (or were acquired in a trade from another NBAGL team).
- G League draft rights: Players who were selected in this season’s G League draft.
- NBA draft rights: Players who were drafted by an NBA team and signed a G League contract instead of an NBA contract (like Gui Santos did).
- Local tryout: Players who earned a shot via a local tryout.
- G League player pool: Players who signed G League contracts and went undrafted (or signed their contracts after the draft). Newly signed players go through a waiver process and enter the league’s free agent pool if they go unclaimed.
- Two-way contract: Players who are on a two-way contract with an NBA team and have been transferred to the G League.
- NBA assignment: Players who are on a standard contract with an NBA team and have been assigned to the G League.