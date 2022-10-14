NBA front offices dish on process, mock drafts and media misnomers

This was the question that generated the widest variety of answers. The reactivity of player projections so early in the college basketball season had already been a consistent theme, but some coaches reiterated here that final decisions and projections just aren’t made as early as the media makes it seem.

Another major theme was the importance of intelligence gathering. Specifically, many executives noted how the draft content focuses primarily on basketball related issues, while the actual decision-making process in the front-office can have a lot more to do with personality traits, family history and/or potential for injury.

Others pointed out the long-term view of some front offices versus the short-term narrative often taken by the media as well as the importance of hitting on non-lottery picks.

Quotable

“The goals are different. Our goals are to gather information to get our top People’s eyes in the right place and then eventually make a decision. The coverage in the media is about what is interesting and fun for people to read. What will get clicks. They’re writing stuff for entertainment.”

“What’s interesting is that we spend so much time agonizing over who has a 3% chance of making it in the second round vs. a 1% chance, because that makes them three times more likely to succeed. The general public wants to agonize over the top of the draft, where pretty much everyone has a high probability of success. If you can identify those second-round picks who have the best chance of making it, the potential return on investment for your team is very high. And personally, that’s a pick that my GM may be more willing to delegate, so it’s a chance for me to really have an impact.”

“The biggest thing is the deep intel on personality. All of that information is non-basketball stuff – you don’t see any of that in the media, and nor should you. The basketball stuff can be pretty consistent but it’s the background, the Genetics that we have to be aware of if we’re making a multi-million-dollar investment.”

“The media coverage is a little simplistic when it comes to future years and those picks. We try to forecast the strength of high school classes and, by extension, which year you want to load up on draft picks. Those are the kinds of things the media doesn’t factor into terms of future trades, but it’s very pertinent and relevant when it comes to eventually consolidating your assets.”

“I’ve always wondered how much the media knows and just doesn’t say, or maybe they just don’t know at all. It’s like on draft night, when you hear ‘I can’t believe this guy is falling.’ There’s usually a pretty good reason that all the teams are aware of, whether it’s medical or intel stuff, but it’s maybe not good for the media to put out there.”

“There’s a ton of noise late, and the noise late is usually from agents. We usually don’t put a ton of validity into the stuff we hear late. We typically think it’s agents pushing an agenda.”

“The first thing that stands out to me is that the things that grab headlines, especially from a video aspect with highlights, get overrated in the media. The Spectacular physical things are shiny, but when the 5-on-5 stuff starts, they might not be able to do it. They might not have a feel…The other obvious difference is the media is fixated on the top of the draft, but if you’re not going to have a top two or three pick, you don’t spend much time on it.”

“I would say the biggest component is the value of intel. As far as who the prospect is, what makes them tick, the compatible characteristics that he possesses relative to the franchise, the GM, the owner. All that the mock drafters and the media really see is the first layer and we’re about seven layers deep. The public doesn’t really understand how much work is done on a singular prospect. Not even the Bancheros and Holmgrens of the world, but the Ron Harpers and David Roddys of the world.”