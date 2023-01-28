NBA Friday parlay at mega (+940) odds, today 1/27 — Pickswise

We are continuing the NBA week with a 5-game slate on Friday. It is headlined by a double-header on NBATV, which begins with Memphis visiting Minnesota before Golden State hosts Toronto. The Bucks, Heat and Cavaliers are also taking the court.

Here is a look at Friday’s mega parlay.

You can bet on this NBA mega parlay at DraftKings Sportsbookwhich has the best available odds at +940 and has a great sign-up offer where you can bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly! Click here to take advantage and get your bonus bets right now.

Bucks -9.5 alternate spread (+108)

Cavaliers ML (-110)

Warriors -9.5 alternate spread (+162)

Parlay odds: +940

For this parlay we are going with 2 favorites against alternate spreads and 1 favorite on the money line. Let’s break down each of the 3 legs.

Milwaukee Bucks -9.5 alternate spread over Indiana Pacers (+108)

The Bucks are coming off a 107-99 win over the Nuggets. There is no reason to get too excited by that result, as Denver was resting Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., but the bottom line is that Milwaukee is playing well at the moment. Giannis Antetokounmpo and company have won 4 of their last 5 games. That is bad news for the Pacers, who have lost 9 consecutive head-to-head contests and 5 of the last 6 even when they have had home-court advantage inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Additional bad news for Indiana is that Tyrese Haliburton is out. Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard are also questionable. This could be another case of the Bucks facing an undermanned opponent, so they should be able to win by double digits.

Check out our full Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers predictions

Cleveland Cavaliers ML over Oklahoma City Thunder (-110)

The Thunder will be without Luguentz Dort (hamstring), so that is 14.1 points per game down the drain. There are a couple of question marks surrounding the Cavaliers, too, but in all likelihood they will be in decent shape. Donovan Mitchell (groin) is day-to-day, but the Assumption was always that he would play 1 leg of Cleveland’s current back-to-back situation and he did not suit up on Thursday. As such, he should be good to go for Friday’s contest. By the way, the Cavs hammered Houston 113-95 even without Mitchell’s services. Kevin Love (back) also missed that game and may be able to return on Friday. Cleveland has won 2 of its last 3 overall, having also knocked off Milwaukee earlier this week to go along with a hard-fought 105-103 road loss to New York. The Cavs beat OKC 110-102 in Cleveland on December 10 and I expect them to take care of business again.

Warriors -9.5 alternate spread over Toronto Raptors (+162)

The Warriors and Raptors have faced each other once already this season and to say that game did not go well for Toronto would be a gross understatement. Despite playing at home and going up against a Golden State Squad that didn’t even have Stephen Curry, Toronto went down in flames via a 126-110 decision on December 18. Curry is back now and is coming off a 34-point performance during Wednesday’s 122-120 win over Memphis. The Raptors have lost 4 of their last 7 games and are 5 games under .500 (22-27) on the season. Don’t be surprised if the Dubs cruise in front of the home crowd by double digits.

Check out all of our NBA Picks

Pickswise is the home of free NBA Picks and NBA Predictions. Check out the latest NBA Prop Bets and NBA Parlays as well as NBA Best Bets from our NBA experts.