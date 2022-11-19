NBA first-month awards: Best player, Rookie and team

We have reached the one-month mark in the NBA season. Our Writers dish out early award Picks and the most fun team to watch.

Who is the MVP of the First Month?

Howard Beck: I’ll give the same answer I did when I filled out my ballot last April: Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is fast becoming this era’s MTG (Most Taken for Granted). All he’s doing is averaging 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists, while anchoring the NBA’s top defense and staking the Bucks to a league-leading 11–3 record. And he’s doing it all without the help of his top sidekick, Chris Middleton, who has yet to play a game. Luka is mesmerizing, Steph is thrilling, Jokić is still Jokić and Tatum’s made another leap. But no one has a stronger case than Giannis.

