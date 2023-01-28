NBA Fines Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid For ‘Obscene’ Celebration vs. Brooklyn Nets

The NBA has issued Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid a $25,000 fine for making an obscene gesture on the playing court.

The incident occurred with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter of the Sixers’ 137-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 25 at Wells Fargo Center.

Below is the video of the ‘obscene’ gesture, or celebration, by Embiid …

