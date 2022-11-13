NBA Fines Nikola Vucevic $15K For Giving Ref The Bird – OutKick

The NBA announced a $15,000 fine for Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, who flipped off a referee on Wednesday, facing the New Orleans Pelicans.

Vucevic let the bird fly after the official called him for a travel call in the first quarter. The move cost Vucevic in several ways: losing Wednesday’s game and 15K from his personal savings. He did his part for the trending Pelicans team: recording 18 points, 7 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes of action that night.

BULLS BIG MAN NIKOLA VUCEVIC GETS TRAVEL CALL, FLIPS OFF REF

The NBA released a statement on the violation on Friday — their announcement read:

“Nikola Vucevic has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court … The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter of the Bulls’ 115-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 9 at the United Center.”

Vucevic was Lucky that he wasn’t booted from the game as the referee naively jogged back with the Pelicans on defense, seemingly unaware of the big man’s “obscene gesture.”

His last contract totaled four years and $100 million, with $28 million guaranteed, so this penalty was for the birds.