NBA fines former Alabama forward $20,000

The NBA has fined Golden State forward/center JaMychal Green $20,000 for an incident at the conclusion of the Warriors’ 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

On Thursday night, Joe Dumars, the NBA’s head of basketball operations, announced the former Alabama standout had been fined “for directing Profane and derogatory language towards a game official.”

Green joined Golden State in August as a free agent for a one-year, $2,628,597 contract.

During the 2022-23 season, Green has posted averages of 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.0 minutes in 12 games in his ninth NBA season.

Green led St. Jude in Montgomery to AHSAA Class A Championships in 2006 and 2008. He earned Alabama’s Mr. Basketball Award as a senior, when he was also a McDonald’s All-American.

At Alabama, Green was a first-team All-SEC selection as a junior and a second-team pick as a senior. In 123 games for the Crimson Tide, Green averaged 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds in four seasons.

Almost three years after his final game at Alabama, Green made his way into the NBA on a series of three 10-day contracts in 2015 after playing overseas and in the NBA Development League. From there, he worked his way into the starting lineup for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

Green joined the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade with the Grizzlies on Feb. 7, 2019, and he re-signed with the Clippers for the 2019-20 season. He joined the Denver Nuggets as a free agent in 2020.

The Nuggets traded Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a draft-night deal on June 23. But the Rebuilding Thunder didn’t have plans for Green in the 2022-23 season. Green took a buyout from the Thunder of his $8.2 million contract for this season. After clearing waivers, he signed with the Warriors.

In 499 NBA regular-season games, Green has averaged 7.8 points and 5.7 rebounds. He’s also played in 49 postseason games but hasn’t reached the NBA Finals.

