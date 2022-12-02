NBA Fines Draymond Green For Interaction With Fan

The NBA announced on Thursday evening that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan. The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State’s loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Green is no stranger to disciplinary action from the league, and is always among the top recipients of technical fouls and fines each season. It is unclear what the fan said to Draymond that caused him to react in a way the league deemed inappropriate, but he has now been fined $25,000.

