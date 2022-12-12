NBA Fines Celtics’ Grant Williams Following Ejection Versus Warriors

The Boston Celtics took on the Golden State Warriors in what was the NBA’s most highlighted game of the 2022-23 season so far this past weekend.

Ultimately, the Defending NBA Champions got the last laugh over the Celtics, the team with the best record in the league right now, and frustrations set in for Boston in this game.

Not only did Jayson Tatum struggle to get anything going, but the Celtics surrendered 123 points, the second-most points they have given up in a game this season.

Boston’s defense struggled all night long and late in the fourth quarter, forward Grant Williams was ejected after letting his anger get the best of him, punching the basketball into the stands following a timeout.

On Monday, the NBA announced that they had fined Williams $20,000 for his actions that resulted in him being assessed a technical foul and being ejected from the game.

Initially Confused as to why he was ejected, Grant Williams confronted lead official Scott Foster for an explanation. After Foster explained the rule to Williams and said he had no choice but to eject him, Williams seemed to understand and left the floor without any argument.

Losing to the Warriors on Saturday, the Boston Celtics now find themselves 21-6 on the season and this was just their second loss in the last two-and-a-half weeks.

The Celtics and Grant Williams will be looking to get back on track Monday night on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers.

