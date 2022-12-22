NBA Finds Knicks Guilty Of Tampering In Signing Ex-Maverick Jalen Brunson

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 16: New York Knicks Guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court during … [+] a NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls on December 16, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After launching an investigation into the New York Knicks more than four months ago, the NBA released its findings Wednesday. The league announced that the Knicks violated tampering rules in its pursuit of former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson before starting free agency.

The statement reads in full:

“The NBA announced today that the New York Knicks violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded New York’s own second-round pick in the 2025 Draft. This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.

“The team fully cooperated with the investigation.”

The findings of the NBA’s investigation confirm what many saw as an openly brash courtship of Brunson by the Knicks. During the first round of the playoffs, New York executives William Wesley and Allan Houston sat courtside with Knicks player Julius Randle sat courtside in Dallas to watch Brunson and the Mavericks play the Utah Jazz.

In June, New York dug Deeper and hired Rick Brunson, Jalen’s father, to be an Assistant Coach on head Coach Tom Thibodeau’s staff.

Their efforts, legal or not, paid off in the end. Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks rather than re-signing with the Mavericks. Dallas could have offered Brunson more with a longer contract but chose not to extend a higher offer.

This season, Brunson is averaging a career-high 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 32 minutes per game. He is also shooting 46.8% from the floor and 37.4% from deep.

New York losing a second-round pick because of their actions amounts to a slap on the wrist and should bring little comfort to the Mavericks and their fans. Dallas has struggled all season and hasn’t been able to replace Brunson’s production and efficiency. Too bad the league didn’t offer the Mavericks’ front office a mulligan.