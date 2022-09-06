NBA Film Tweets is the best new account to follow

The best things in life are often very simple. That’s one of the reasons why I’m obsessed with the new Twitter account @NBAFilmTweets.

The concept could not be less complicated. They simply post screenshots of tweets from NBA players tweeting about movies. It offers a candid look into the minds of these pro athletes, and each post humanizes the player in a way that they are typically not portrayed during the games.

Although the biggest stars in the league often feel larger than life during the season, they’re just people! When they’re not on the court, they do normal stuff like watch movies. Sometimes, they share their thoughts on Twitter.

This account, which just joined Twitter this month, has already done a fantastic job of unearthing some of the best examples of when that has already happened. The account has already gained over 13,000 followers within its first week.

I asked the Anonymous user who runs the account if they would speak to For The Win. “We are simply keeping things to the account and letting NBA players and their tweets about movies stand on their own,” they replied.

So with that in mind, here are some of the best standalone tweets they have found thus far: