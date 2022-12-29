NBA Fantasy trade advice: Dynasty trade targets

Every week, we are going to be providing players that you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away.

Going forward, where fitting, with the data that we’ve seen so far, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.

This week, as we enter the new year, I’m going to switch it up a bit, though. We are Entering Week 11, and I’m going to write for those in Dynasty and/or keeper leagues. You should know where your team stands right now, so I’m going to look at a couple of players you should look to acquire and look to trade in long-term leagues.

Let’s get to it.

Trade For

Onyeka Okongwu (C – ATL)

It’s Year 3 of Okongwu in Atlanta, and it’s the year that I expected him to take a big step forward. But Atlanta has him blocked by Clint Capela.

Okonwgu has shown flashes for Fantasy Managers and is already — to me — a better player than Capela has been the last couple of years. If you wait to trade for him until Capela is moved, you’ll end up trading a lot more than you would if you play the waiting game with him.

Hold Onto

D’Angelo Russell (PG – MIN)

I drafted Russell in a startup 30-team league with the hopes of flipping him at the deadline for a Year 2 outlook. The best offer I have for him is Ayo Dosunmu and a second-round pick, and I’m not sure Dosunmu — as much as I like him — will be better than Russell in the next two seasons.

But as trade deadlines approach, values ​​will change, and teams in the hunt will trade for the veterans, buying into the performance a tad more. I’m not giving him away, and you shouldn’t, either.

Trade For

Jaden McDaniels (SF/PF – MIN)

A trend we are seeing in the NBA is teams moving a ton of picks for a stud, as Minnesota did for Rudy Gobert. But if it doesn’t work out, there’s no stopping them from reacquiring Picks by moving a stud of their own.

Karl-Anthony Towns would be someone to trade for, too, but you’ll have to pay up for him. For McDaniels, who is playing fifth fiddle in Minnesota, you’ll be able to trade for him more easily.

Trade Away

RJ Barrett (SG/SF – NYK)

The Knicks are on a heater of late, despite how their game against the Mavericks ended. They look to be a tough out in the playoffs, and there is still hope — from many — that Barrett will continue to improve and progress as a player.

I just don’t see it, and if you feel the same, you should look to find someone who feels like there’s another level to hit.

Other players to acquire:

Alperen Sengun

Zach LaVine

Moses Moody

Keegan Murray

Other players to trade away:

Aging Veterans

Christian Wood

Julius Randle

Fred VanVleet

* * *

Michael Waterloo is a Featured Writer at FantasyPros. For more from Michael, check out his Archive and follow him @MichaelWaterloo.