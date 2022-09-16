NBA Fans Try To Rank Kawhi Leonard On The All-Time List: “He Is A Top 30-35 Player Of All-Time”

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard is one of the most confusing players of the modern era to rank among the all-time greats. We have seen Kawhi get the better of the best player in today’s era before, as his skill as a two-way forward is probably unmatched. However, Leonard’s injury-proneness has held him back from establishing himself as an all-time great.

When you look at Leonard’s resume, it is hard to say that he is not an all-time great. However, he does miss out on many accolades that all-time greats used to cement their infallible status. Leonard has only 5 All-Star and 5 All-NBA selections in his career, a very low number for someone who won his first Finals MVP in 2014.

Over his career, whenever Leonard has been available to play, he has been one of the best defenders in the world. The former Defensive Player of the Year has developed a killer Offensive Arsenal as well, something that was on full display in the 2021 NBA Playoffs before he got hurt and missed the entire 2021-22 season. Fans have seen his incredible play and recognize the lack of longevity, but still struggle to figure out where he ranks among the all-time greats.

How Will Kawhi Leonard’s Career Be Remembered?

Leonard has all the Talent in the world but probably won’t make a push to win an award like the regular-season MVP at this point in his career. Injuries have been a massive concern with him for years and last season proved why. He gets hurt easily and can often miss a lot of time recovering.

To help keep Kawhi healthy in the postseason, where he is one of the deadliest players we have ever seen, he misses large chunks of the regular season. That trend will continue so he will arguably retire as the first man to win multiple Finals MVPs but never win a regular season MVP.

If the Clippers live up to the expectations on their shoulders as Championship favorites, Kawhi could add a possible third Finals MVP along with his third NBA championship, which is bound to firmly put him as a top-20 player even with all the injuries that have plagued his counting stats.