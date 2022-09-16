NBA Fans Think Kevin Durant Would Have The Same Career As Carmelo Anthony If He Didn’t Join The 73-9 Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant has been heavily criticized for his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors that broke the regular-season record of wins. KD helped the Warriors to win two consecutive NBA Championships in three straight trips to the Finals, earning MVP honors twice.

Even though he found success on the court with his new team, many fans questioned the legitimacy of his two championships, arguing that he joined a Superteam to have an easier path to the title. This hasn’t changed, even though it’s been six years since that infamous move, and KD is on another team.

Every now and then, we see debates regarding Durant’s titles taking place around the NBA community, and recently, somebody made a bold claim about KD’s career and how it would look if he never joined the Warriors.

NBA Fans Compared Kevin Durant’s Career Without The Warriors To Carmelo Anthony’s

NBA Memes has shared an interesting take on Durant’s career without the Warriors, Somehow dissing Carmelo Anthony, as they compared KD’s career to Melo’s if he never joined the Dubs in the summer of 2016. This is a hot take, but this is NBA Memes we ‘re talking about here.

Still, this didn’t stop fans from reacting to the comment, with some agreeing and others calling out the page for disrespecting Durant. They brought up KD’s prior accolades, something he has in his favor against Melo.

These comparisons are always hateful, but fans don’t stop making them, no matter who gets offended by them. Kevin Durant is one of the best players the NBA has seen in 75 years of history, and even though Carmelo Anthony was great during his prime, he fell short while trying to lead his squads to the Finals, something KD did before the Warriors.

Now, if you want to talk about championships, perhaps they would have had the same number right now if KD didn’t join the Warriors, but that’s only speculation. We can’t go back in time and change things. Still, many fans think that KD still would have had a better career than Melo if he had decided to stay in OKC.