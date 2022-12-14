NBA fans stunned by Marcus Smart’s insane throwback pic with Celtics star unrecognizable aged 16

A THROWBACK picture of Marcus Smart aged 16 has sent the internet wild – because he looks older than he does now.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, 28, is hoping to inspire the Boston Celtics to a first NBA title since 2008.

2 Marcus Smart is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Credit: Reuters

2 A throwback pic from his high school days has got the NBA world talking Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Smart was taken by the Celtics in the first round of the 2014 Draft and has developed into one of the league’s brightest stars.

He began his journey at Marcus High School in Flower Mound, TX, before starring in college for Oklahoma State.

Standing at 6ft4 and weighing in at 220lbs, the five-star recruit is regarded as one of the NBA’s toughest guards.

Smart is currently rocking green highlights in his hair and is heavily tattooed across his torso.

And that probably explains why a throwback picture from when Smart was just sixteen has got the NBA world talking.

The snap was taken while the Celtics star was in high school, with the short-haired future first-round pick looking almost unrecognizable.

Fans could barely believe the two players were the same person – although many were stunned that he was only 16 in the snap.

One wrote: “They actually looked older at 16.”

Another added: “They look 28 at 16 and 16 at 28.”

A third said: “My dude was 35 with a mortgage at 16.”

While a fourth joked: “Bro is aging backwards.”

Smart recently played 42 minutes of the Celtics’ epic 122-118 overtime win over the LA Lakers.

They scored 18 points and gathered five rebounds as Boston went 22-7 in the regular season.

But it was later revealed that he’d been ill during the contest and ran from the floor to be sick in the locker room.

Smart said: “[I was a] little bit a little under the weather.

“I actually had to vomit so didn’t want to ruin the floor at Crypto, so I got my butt in the back.”

The Celtics return to action at the TG Garden on Friday night against the Orlando Magic.