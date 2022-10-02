NBA Fans Seem Off as LeBron James’ Reported New Favorite Destination Is Not With Stephen Curry or Kyrie Irving: “If He Agrees… to Come Off the Bench, Then Why Not?”
After ruling the sport for almost two decades, LeBron James is heading towards his final golden years in the NBA. There’s a reason he’s known as ‘The King’, as he dominated the game and brought glory to every franchise he’s played for so far. However, the retirement discussion is steadily gaining traction in the media. One of the most pressing topics is which franchise LeBron James will likely retire with.
James is currently on a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The $97.1 million contract will keep James with the Lakers until the 2024-25 season. When it comes to the fans, they are hoping for him to retire playing alongside either the likes of Stephen Curry or Kyrie Irving.
ESPN Analyst Brian Windhorst, popularly known as ‘The LeBron Whisperer’, dropped a hint about James’ last chapter. He sees the Dallas Mavericks as a potential final stop for LeBron James, playing alongside the young star Luka Doncic. As the story hit, there appears to be a clash of thoughts between the fans.
LeBron James and Luka Doncic might share the same jersey
Windhorst has known LeBron James for a very long time. This isn’t the first time he’s revealed anything about the four-time NBA champion. They had reported that LeBron James was uncomfortable with the Miami Heat. The story quickly went viral. Once again, Windhorst’s recent statement acquired momentum.
Fans were quick to voice their opinions in the comments section. There seems to be a variety of statements, with some fans being disappointed, and others seeing the potential matchup of James and Doncic as exciting.
Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:
If he signs for the vet minimum and agrees to come off the bench, then why not
— AND #MFFL 🇺🇸🇵🇭 (@RealisticMFFL) September 30, 2022
I don’t see it happening but I don’t get ppl against it. Even at 40+ he’d be the best #2 the Mavs have… And have ever had
— Snoop w/an A (@AnoopMat) September 30, 2022
Luka at pg and Bron at sf would be nice. Mavs would lead the league in assists that year BUT Bron prob gonna retire in LA,cle, or miami
— Micheal Jordan (@Cant_guuard_me) September 30, 2022
Don’t care for LeBron or want him in Dallas at that stage of his career. Take your sideshow act back to south beach brah
— Ross da Boss da Hoss (@dress4lessRoss) September 30, 2022
Would be beautiful
My god the world would be in perfect balance. They would both find each other open so often.
— subpar Legend (@Brown_Gold7) September 30, 2022
I can see him coming just to be Petty and say Luka didn’t get rings without him but he got rings without Luka
— Black Beth Dutton 🥃 (@KatieBabieTX) September 30, 2022
Not long from now, James made a statement about Luka Doncic, saying “His size. I mean he’s gigantic. A 6-8 point guard. He’s 225 pounds. He has the ball on a string. And more importantly, his vision. That’s why I love him.” It would undoubtedly be a surreal moment for Mavs supporters to witness the duo’s chemistry on the court together.
Do you think LeBron James and the Dallas Mavericks would work? Could it happen one day? Share your thoughts in the comments below.