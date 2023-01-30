NBA fans roast Lakers front office after Pacers’ Myles Turner extension
Indiana Pacers Game Tonight: Pacers vs Grizzlies Injury Report, Starting Lineup, Predictions, TV Channel for Jan. 29
Myles Turner is going to remain a Pacer for the foreseeable future and all is right with the universe. The Pacers have a young core, Turner included, and are primed and ready to steadily improve in the coming years.
However, the Lakers had their chance to trade for Turner and Hield earlier this year, who both are having career years in nearly every statistical category. Yet, it appears that the ship has largely sailed given the Pacers have successfully worked out a two-year contract extension with the oft trade-rumored big man.
The Pacers made an excellent deal and will have a good basketball team with cap space to show for it in years to come. They have held onto enough cap space to go after a player like OG Anunoby to really complete the starting lineup.
A hidden bonus? The Lakers messed up big-time and the whole league knows it. It is looking more and more like they will waste the final years of LeBron’s career. And fans were brutal on twitter after the extension was announced this week.
Some fans of the NBA were reveling in Lakers fans still hoping for a trade:
Other Indy fans were just happy that the Lakers were finally realizing that their team is awful and that Turner won’t be headed to Los Angeles to save the day.
And Rob Pelinka took a lot of heat across the social media platform after the extension, with many saying that the lack of moving on Turner shows that the Lakers front office is entirely out of their league and totally inept.
Overall, Pacers fans should first and foremost be happy for Turner and the team who have put together an excellent short team deal that keeps Turner in Indy but also gets the man paid.
But always take a bit of happiness out of the fact that in our success is kept the Lakers misery.