NBA Fans Roast Jordan Clarkson’s Outfit For New York Fashion Week: “What In The Westbrook?”

NBA players are obsessed with fashion, finding the latest trends and creating new ones is a common hobby for a lot of the league’s stars. Since Allen Iverson Normalized expressing himself through fashions, players have pushed the envelope with it time and time again. And as fashion continues to evolve, the outfits that some modern NBA stars have worn are things that nobody could have imagined even a decade ago.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button