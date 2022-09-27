NBA Fans Roast Anthony Davis After He Said He Is Ready To Have A Chip On His Shoulder This Season: “Anthony Davis To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Chip On Shoulder”

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Being the number one overall pick comes with a lot of pressure. Anthony Davis was burdened with that pressure in the 2012 NBA Draft when he was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans. AD’s stint with the Pelicans may have been full of individual excellence, but he could never lead them to a decent playoff run.

The two sides parted ways in 2019 when the big man was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The following season Davis proved how good of a player he really was as he helped the Purple and Gold win the 2020 NBA Championship.

But since then, AD’s career with the Lakers has gone downhill. He has been constantly sidelined due to injuries, which has had a huge impact on the Lakers not even qualifying for the playoffs.

Now ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, Davis has vowed to play all 82 games. It is a big promise from him since he has played just a combined 76 games in the last two seasons.

Anthony Davis Says He Has A Chip On His Shoulder

Due to Davis missing so many games, obviously, fans have forgotten he’s a phenomenal player when he’s healthy. This has apparently placed a chip on the shoulder of the 29-year-old.

Anthony Davis told ESPN he plans to have a chip on his shoulder this season, channeling the same approach he brought to LA in 2019-20. The Lakers have training camp T-shirts that say “CHIP” across the front, a little double entendre for their Mindset and motivation.

While there’s nothing wrong with him and the rest of the Lakers having a chip on their shoulder to take revenge, it was met by nothing but a plethora of roasts from the fans.

After this fan made this hilarious tweet, the trolls just started to flood the comments section. Here are some of the best reactions posted by the fans below it:

As expected, fans trolled Davis for apparently having a chip on his shoulder before the new season starts.

But as AD recently said, he is not a Greek god and doesn’t put much pressure on him about what people think of him. At the end of the day, if Davis can really play 82 games this season and with a mission to help the Lakers win games, the Purple and Gold may have a good postseason similar to the 2020 playoffs.