NBA Fans Roast A Fan Who Begged Bronny James For Social Media Shoutout: “Had Me Almost Apologizing To Bronny.”

Bronny James is the son of prominent superstar LeBron James, and there’s no doubt that he has some popularity of his own. He is projected to be drafted into the NBA in the future, and LeBron James has already expressed a desire to play with his son before he retires.

There is no doubt that sometimes we see athletes get harassed in public due to their popularity. It seems as though that ended up happening to Bronny James recently during his interaction with a fan.

A Fan Begged Bronny James For A Shoutout In An Annoying Way

A recent video showed Bronny James hanging out in public and being approached by a fan. The fan greeted James and ended up asking him for a Shoutout on social media. Bronny James refused to do that, which eventually resulted in the fan dropping to his knees and begging him for a social media shoutout. Eventually, the fan was told to leave by a member of Bronny James’ party.

A lot of NBA fans ended up reacting to this video, with many fans roasting the fan for this behavior. There is no doubt that it must have been frustrating for Bronny James to have to deal with that, and sometimes fans simply end up annoying athletes.

It is unlikely that these sorts of Encounters will go away for Bronny James in the future, however, as his Popularity will likely skyrocket in college and in the NBA. Hopefully, though, not too many of said Encounters end up happening, and Athletes deserve to enjoy their time in public without consistently getting attention.

There is no doubt that Bronny James will be a good prospect for NBA teams in the future. NBA Veteran Thaddeus Young once claimed that the Younger James may not be the best, but is “solid as hell” and is a “strong” player who “plays defense” and shoots the ball well.

“He’s solid as hell,” said Thaddeus Young, who just finished his 15th NBA season and sponsored a team that played Strive for Greatness, an assessment that was largely echoed by college coaches and NBA scouts. “Obviously, probably not the elite of the elite. But he’s athletic, he’s strong, he plays defense, he can shoot the ball well, he can run the point guard position, he can play off ball.” “I love his game,” Young added.

While Bronny James may not end up being a star in the NBA, his skillset suggests that he will definitely find some success in the league. Players who can shoot and defend are valuable on any team and in any system.

As of right now though, Bronny James is likely focused on finishing his senior year of high school strong and deciding on where he will play basketball in college. Hopefully, we end up seeing him raise his stock as a player, and perhaps we’ll see Bronny James dominate at the high school level just like his dad.