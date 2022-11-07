NBA Fans Rip LeBron James to Shreds After His Sentimental Takeoff Memory May Be Flawed: “Why Is He Like This?”

Last week, the rap world received devastating news. Takeoff, a member of the rap group Migos, was reportedly shot dead in an incident at a bowling alley in Houston. Fans, celebrities, and athletes were shocked and they paid tribute to the artist. Even Lakers superstar LeBron James gave a sentimental tribute to Takeoff. However, NBA fans seemed to rip him to shreds as they said his memory might be flawed.

James came into the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers wearing a black suit and chain, similar to an outfit worn by Takeoff. He also paid tribute to him in the post-game press conference. They said, “I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos were… I was like ‘I’m telling you these guys are next. ‘”

LeBron James sent condolences to his family as well.

NBA fans say LeBron James’ tribute to Takeoff is flawed

Many fans did not seem happy with the four-time NBA champion’s tribute, saying that he listened to Migos back in 2010. They said that he was inaccurate, and they roasted him for it.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

The Los Angeles Lakers lose again

The Lakers recently fell to their second straight defeat and their seventh total for the season so far. They were outclassed by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half and the Lakers struggled with their three-point shooting once again. The Cavs have now won eight in a row and they are right behind the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavs beat the Lakers 114-100 on Sunday night.

The Lakers started the game off well as they built a 12-point lead in the first quarter itself. However, they failed to apply pressure and seal the game and they allowed the Cleveland Cavaliers to crawl back into the game. But they still had a six-point lead as they entered the third quarter.

Then the Cavs took over, and they built a lead of their own. They held on to it until the final whistle as the Los Angeles Lakers failed to make a comeback. Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 33 points.

LeBron James finally hit a three-pointer after a two-game drought as he finished with 27 points on the night. Russell Westbrook continued his impressive start off the bench as he finished with 18 points and 10 assists.

What do you think of LeBron James’ comments? Do you agree that his claim may be inaccurate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.