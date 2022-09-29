NBA Fans Remember A Legendary Video Game Anniversary

There have been a lot of great NBA video games throughout the years.

Nowadays, most people are fans of the NBA 2K games, which sell millions of copies every year and even get talked about by real basketball stars.

The 2K series is definitely the top dog in the basketball video game world today.

But there was a time when the NBA Live series was one of the predominant video game franchises around.

One of the Greatest NBA games came out 18 years ago today: NBA LIVE 2005! The All-Star Dunk Contest 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YpQqpBBr3m — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 28, 2022

NBA Live 2005 was like no other and it is still celebrated as one of the Greatest NBA games ever made.

It was beloved for its graphics, which were frankly cutting-edge at the time, as well as the All-Star Dunk Contest mode that has yet to be faithfully replicated to this day.

The game was so beloved that not only do people still talk about it but they also download it on their computers or find old copies to fire up all these years later.

NBA Live Still Lives

NBA Live 2005 was released on the original Xbox, Playstation 2, and Nintendo GameCube back in September of 2004.

While the All-Star Dunk Contest was one of the most acclaimed features in the game, fans loved the entire NBA All-Star Weekend mode of the game, which allowed players to participate in multiple parts of the All-Star Weekend.

The reviews for the game were strong (it scored an 8.9 from IGN) and the sales were also impressive.

As the years went on, all basketball video games evolved in huge ways, and now NBA Live 2005 looks like a relic from the long ago past.

Today, playing an NBA game looks like watching a real match on TV.